iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

