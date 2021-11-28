iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,371 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 14.35% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $129,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $110.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $113.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

