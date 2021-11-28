iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $277.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.18 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

