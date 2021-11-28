iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $460.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

