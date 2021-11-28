iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $81.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

