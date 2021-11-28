iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,210 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 788,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

