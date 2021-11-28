iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $113.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average is $112.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

