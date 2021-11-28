iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,208 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average is $128.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.