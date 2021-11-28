iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 320,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,585,872 shares.The stock last traded at $30.11 and had previously closed at $31.81.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,273,000 after buying an additional 4,091,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after buying an additional 1,347,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after buying an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,432,000 after buying an additional 793,783 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,422,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

