iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Boosted by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

GOVT stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

