J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Barclays

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average of $128.11.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

