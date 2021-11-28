Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $118.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.17.

JACK stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $85.94 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 85,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

