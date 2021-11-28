Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $86.68

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.68 and last traded at $87.12, with a volume of 2721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.47.

Several research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $105.99. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Jack in the Box by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

