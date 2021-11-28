JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.62

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 2591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 200,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,656,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 132,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

