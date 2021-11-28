Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANF. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of ANF opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

