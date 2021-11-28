JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.48 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 375,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. JFrog has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 0.73.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JFrog by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JFrog by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JFrog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

