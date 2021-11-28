Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) & Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Critical Survey

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A Viant Technology 1.80% -10.43% -7.27%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jianpu Technology and Viant Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Viant Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83

Viant Technology has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 206.16%. Given Viant Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Viant Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $89.77 million 0.27 -$46.61 million N/A N/A Viant Technology $165.25 million 3.69 $20.64 million $12.07 0.83

Viant Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viant Technology beats Jianpu Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc. engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels. The company was founded by Da Qing Ye, Jia Yan Lu, Cao Feng Liu, Chenchao Zhuang and Zheng Yu Wu on June 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.