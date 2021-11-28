JOE (JOE) Price Hits $2.76 on Major Exchanges

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, JOE has traded down 41.6% against the dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00005109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $345.95 million and $19.59 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00074584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00101022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.25 or 0.07449942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,129.97 or 1.00109216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 125,222,813 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

