Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.19.

JCI stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

