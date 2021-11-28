Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given New GBX 2,500 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.02) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMAT opened at GBX 2,066 ($26.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,576.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,886.75. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,959.46 ($25.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, with a total value of £322.68 ($421.58). Insiders purchased a total of 45 shares of company stock worth $114,033 over the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.