Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JMPLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $994.65.

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

