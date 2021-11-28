JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €47.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IFXA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($41.48) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.68 ($49.63).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

