JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Bartlett & Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $110,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $161.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day moving average is $160.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

