JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $169.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.89.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.