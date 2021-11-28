JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$275.00” Price Target for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.15.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $199.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.22. Boeing has a one year low of $191.85 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

