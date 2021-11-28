Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

