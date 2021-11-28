Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $393,934.34. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,086,528.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,988 shares of company stock worth $8,674,522. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.70. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.70 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

