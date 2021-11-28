Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after buying an additional 76,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110,990 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 476,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65,064 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

