Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 154 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $180.32 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

