Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 8,632 ($112.78) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 8,695 ($113.60).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JET. Barclays reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($116.67) to GBX 8,910 ($116.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,126.55 ($119.24).

LON:JET opened at GBX 5,087 ($66.46) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 4,952.29 ($64.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,204 ($120.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,599.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,182.26.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

