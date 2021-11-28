Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

GRUB opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587,843 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,865 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

