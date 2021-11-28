Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
GRUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.
GRUB opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $19.84.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.