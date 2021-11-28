K21 Hits Market Cap of $31.99 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, K21 has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a total market cap of $31.99 million and $2.28 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00043250 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00235977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00087952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About K21

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,643,569 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

