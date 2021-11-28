Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176,187 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $101,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe stock opened at $662.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $630.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $315.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

