Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.44.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,176. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

