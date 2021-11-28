Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $457.93 million and $102.53 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00234208 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 592,721,780 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

