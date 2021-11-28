Kendall Larsen Purchases 7,759 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Stock

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Kendall Larsen bought 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $21,880.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
VirnetX stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $191.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.
