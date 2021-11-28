Kendall Larsen Purchases 7,759 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Stock

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Kendall Larsen bought 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $21,880.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VirnetX stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $191.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 98.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VirnetX during the second quarter worth $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VirnetX during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VirnetX during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

