Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in November

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KPELY stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keppel has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

