KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

KeyCorp has increased its dividend by 94.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. KeyCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

NYSE:KEY opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

