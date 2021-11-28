Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,976,000 after buying an additional 50,205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 680,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,034,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 184.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $191.37 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.04 and a twelve month high of $200.76. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

