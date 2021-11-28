Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $210.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Keysight is benefiting from a strong portfolio. The company is well-positioned to gain from solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Accelerated 5G deployments, 6G-related research applications and higher investments in 400G/ 800G ethernet for data centers bode well. The company is also expected to benefit from investments in defense technology modernization across all main regions. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to sizeable international exposure and increasing operating expenses are major concerns. Further, uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.00.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $191.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.04 and a 1 year high of $200.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.55. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,025 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,091.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.