Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 2,742 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a PE ratio of 201.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

