Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $431,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,756,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $201.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.06. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

