Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

