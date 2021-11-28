Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Kforce worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 8.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Kforce by 3.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 10.1% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kforce by 120.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

