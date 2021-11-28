Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, an increase of 816.7% from the October 31st total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

KVSA stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.