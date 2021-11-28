Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.56% from the company’s previous close.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.00 ($118.18).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:KBX opened at €90.80 ($103.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion and a PE ratio of 24.21. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($133.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €98.09.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.