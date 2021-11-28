Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce $6.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.97 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.62 billion to $19.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $20.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Kohl’s stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

