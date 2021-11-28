Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.100-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.