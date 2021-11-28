Kommunitas (KOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.32 Million

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 89% higher against the dollar. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $1.89 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00098332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.56 or 0.07463054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,877.70 or 1.00113237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,391,076 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

