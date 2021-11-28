Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.56% of Koppers worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,869,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $672.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

